The top 15 most expensive commutes in America

This content is sponsored by Council of Governments- Rideshare Join the 10% of Americans who share a ride, reducing traffic congestion and leading to a happier life! Register for free at commuterconnections.org When you think of…

This content is sponsored by Council of Governments- Rideshare

Join the 10% of Americans who share a ride, reducing traffic congestion and leading to a happier life! Register for free at commuterconnections.org

When you think of expensive commutes, you might think of people who live in the suburbs of New York City or Los Angeles but many of the expensive commutes are happening right in the Washington, D.C. metro area. Bloomberg recently calculated the top 15 most expensive commutes in the United States converting total commuter hours into a dollar amount based on the average annual income of a full-time employee in the region. Here are the results.