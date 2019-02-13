Top apps that will make your time as a carpool passenger more productive
February 13, 2019 5:22 pm02/13/2019 05:22pm
Share
Commuting in the Washington, DC Area can seem like a waste of time based on the time you spend in your car, train, or bus. But if you are looking for ways to pass the time while commuting, we put together a list of apps that could make that time feel more productive.
Looking for ways to pass the time, train your brain, or get work done as you’re riding as a passenger in your carpool? We put together a list of apps that could make that time more fun, educational, and productive.