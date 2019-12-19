Home » Council of Governments- Guaranteed Ride Home » Stay safe this winter:…

Stay safe this winter: 10 essential items to keep in your car

Commuter Connections- Guaranteed Ride Home

December 19, 2019, 7:58 AM

This content is sponsored by Commuter Connections- Guaranteed Ride Home.

Everyone has their own tricks to keeping their car prepared for the winter. From keeping your gas tank half full so that ice won’t form in your fuel lines to having a cell phone charger in your car, precautions should be made when seasons change.  

Keep these 10 essential items in your car to keep everyone in your carpool safe during this  winter season. Don’t worry about getting stuck at work when you rideshare- sign up for Guaranteed Ride Home and you can get up to 4 free rides home during unexpected illness, emergency, or unscheduled overtime. A Guaranteed Ride Home will get you to where you need to be! Just register, for free, at commuterconnections.org or call 800-745-RIDE for questions. Some restrictions may apply. Initial signup and renewing each year is always free at CommuterConnections.org or call 800-745-RIDE with any questions. 

These inexpensive items will help you during a bad situation or a wintery mix you may come across this season. 

Ice scraper and snow brush- Snow and ice can block your vision and become more  dangerous if left untouched to fly off your car. An ice scraper with an attached snow brush tool is easy to find at your local grocery store. Use it to keep your entire car clean from snow and ice. Photo Credit: GettyImages, Jeff Greenough (Getty Images/Tetra images RF/Jeff Greenough)
Foldable sapper shovel on white background
Shovel- In the event that your car gets stuck in the snow, keep a small or collapsible shovel in your trunk handy to help you dig your way out. Photo Credit: GettyImages, Aleks_G (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Aleks_G)
Woman in the car
Blanket- Brrr. It’s cold in here. Leave extra blankets in your car to keep warm in the event that you have to pull over for a period of time. Photo Credit: GettyImages, kate_sept2004 (Getty Images/kate_sept2004)
Three emergency road flares. Isolated. White background. Horizontal.
Emergency flares- Whether day or night, visibility is reduced when snow storms pass through. Flares will help alert other cars or emergency vehicles that you are stopped  and need assistance. Photo Credit: GettyImages, Joe_Potato (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Joe_Potato)
Close-up of car wheels rubber tires in deep winter snow. Transportation and safety concept.
Rock salt or sand- Throw some sand or rock salt near your tires to help them gain traction if you get stuck in the snow or ice. Photo Credit: GettyImages, Bilanol (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Bilanol)
Jumper cables- The cold can affect your car’s battery life. Keep a set of jumper cables in your car to help yourself or another driver in need. Photo Credit: GettyImages, Paul Viant (Getty Images/Caiaimage/Paul Viant)
"Automotive roadside emergency tool kit isolated on white. Contains emergency supplies such as jumper cables, hand tools, and an emergency sign, in case of a vehicle break down.Please also see:"
Safety tool kit- When you run into a minor problem, keeping a basic tool kit could be just what you need to save your trip. Photo Credit: GettyImages, DonNichols (Getty Images/DonNichols)
Middle-aged man filling a windshield washer tank of a car with a wiper fluid standing on busy Moscow street in winter
Windshield washer fluid- Washer fluid gives you necessary visibility while driving in the snow. Make sure to get fluid that has an antifreeze component to use during the cold months. Photo Credit: GettyImages, Dzurag (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Dzurag)
Man packing groceries from supermarket in car trunk
Water and non-perishable snacks- When road conditions go from bad to worse and your drive ends up longer than planned, enjoy snacks like granola bars and water bottles. You and your passengers will be grateful for some food during the trip. Photo Credit: GettyImages, bojanstory (Getty Images/bojanstory)
Lots of quarters!
Quarters- Temperatures fluctuate more often between day and night during the winter season. Keep quarters in your car in case your check tire pressure light comes on. This way you will always be prepared when you reach the gas station to inflate your tires. Photo Credit: GettyImages, adamkaz (Getty Images/adamkaz)
