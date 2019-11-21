Less stress, more rest: 8 ways to make your commute less hectic

This content is sponsored by Commuter Connections- Guaranteed Ride Home. Long commutes to and from work can be such a…
Long commutes to and from work can be such a drag, and we know all too well about long commutes in the Washington DC metro area. Make the most of your commute and help restore your work-life balance with these great tips.
Want to be more active during your commute time in DC? Ridesharing or public transit gives you extra free time to catch up on emails, read a book or prep for a busy day. And don’t worry about getting stuck at work when you rideshare- sign up for Guaranteed Ride Home and you can get up to 4 free rides home during unexpected illness, emergency, or unscheduled overtime. Initial signup and renewing each year is always free at CommuterConnections.org or call 800-745-RIDE with any questions.
Find a new podcast or audio book to enjoy. Time flies with a new novel or a good podcast. Different streaming services and genres to choose from offer plenty of options to set the mood for your morning or evening commute.
Change your shoes. Invest in comfortable footwear for the morning commute or any walking required to get to the office. With a comfortable pair of shoes you’ll be prepared to stay on your feet, tackle any errands that come up and feel good on the ride home.
Telework if possible. Depending on your workplace, adjust your schedule so that you don’t have to drive to work every day. Spare the commute and help the environment by dedicating one day a month to work remotely.
Start the day with a workout. Morning exercise is the perfect way to establish a morning routine, release stress, increase energy and improve your mood.
Leave early. Hit the road a few minutes ahead of time to slow down and enjoy the ride to work. You’ll feel more relaxed and not panic when you run into traffic.
Use the new incenTrip App and you can earn points and get cash for commutes that help reduce congestion and improve air quality. The incenTrip App has real time navigation to help you plan the best travel mode, time, and route to avoid traffic delays, save time, cost, and fuel. Finally, a commute that’s rewarding! Learn more and register at commuterconnections.org.
Meditate. Use deep breathing and relaxation techniques to set the mood for the day with a positive frame of mind. Those few minutes of calming “me” time could be exactly what you need to avoid potential frustration on the road.
