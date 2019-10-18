Home » Council of Governments- Guaranteed Ride Home » Six reasons why you…

Six reasons why you should register for a Guaranteed Ride Home

Commuter Connections- Guaranteed Ride Home

October 18, 2019, 10:04 AM

This content is sponsored by Commuter Connections- Guaranteed Ride Home.

There are plenty of reasons to rideshare.

Reduce the stress and cost of your commute in a carpool, save time taking the train, reduce your carbon footprint for the environment.

Whatever your reason, the last thing you should worry about is getting a ride home in an emergency or other unexpected situation.

And whatever the case—you or a loved one gets sick, you need to work unscheduled overtime, or an emergency arises—you have to get home in a jiffy.

A Guaranteed Ride Home will get you there. Just register, for free, at commuterconnections.org or call 800-745-RIDE for questions. Some restrictions may apply.

Not convinced? Here are 6 reasons to consider joining Guaranteed Ride Home.

Four Free Rides Home When you rideshare at least twice a week, you may be eligible for up to 4 free rides home each year during an emergency or other unexpected situation. Photo Credit: provided by Commuter Connections – Guaranteed Ride Home
It’s Free Did we mention that it’s free? There is no commitment or purchase necessary to register, use, or re-register annually with Guaranteed Ride Home. Photo Credit: provided by Commuter Connections – Guaranteed Ride Home
It’s Easy to Request a Ride One quick call to Commuter Connections or through your free Commuter Connections account to request a ride and your free ride is on the way. Photo Credit: provided by Commuter Connections – Guaranteed Ride Home
Have peace of mind Use alternative transportation options with peace of mind knowing you’ll have a Guaranteed Ride Home in an emergency. Photo Credit: provided by Commuter Connections – Guaranteed Ride Home
It Covers Unscheduled Overtime You can use your Guaranteed Ride Home for unscheduled overtime, with a supervisor’s verification. Photo Credit: provided by Commuter Connections – Guaranteed Ride Home
Re-registration Comes with Perks Once in the GRH program, when you re-register annually you’ll get discounts to local merchants in the region as a thank you for doing your share to help reduce traffic in the region. Photo Credit: provided by Commuter Connections – Guaranteed Ride Home
(1/6)

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Council of Governments- Guaranteed Ride Home Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up