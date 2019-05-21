Is your solo commute killing your happiness? 05/21/2019 11:01am Share

Traffic in the Washington, DC area can be challenging at times. For many people, accepting a job that pays more money even though it requires a longer commute, or stay in your current position is a decision that they have to make. A lucrative opportunity that appears to be the key to success can be tempting, but research shows the detriment of a longer commute may outweigh the benefits of earning more money.