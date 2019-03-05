202
Home » Council of Governments- Guaranteed Ride Home » How much is your…

How much is your car costing you?

March 5, 2019 10:55 am 03/05/2019 10:55am
Share

This content is sponsored by Council of Governments- Guaranteed Ride Home

If you rideshare to work, you can get free guaranteed rides home in case of illness, unexpected emergencies, or unscheduled overtime. Register today at commuterconnections.org or 800.745.RIDE. Some restrictions apply.

Ridesharing can save you money in the long run on fuel, maintenance and repairs. According to AAA, the average cost to operate a car in 2018 was $8,849, or about $734 per month. The figure was calculated based on the cost of fuel, maintenance, repairs, insurance, licensing, registration, taxes, depreciation, and loan interest. How much is your car costing you? This gallery takes a look at the different costs associated with owning a car.

Topics:
Council of Governments- Guaranteed Ride Home Sponsored Content
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity birthdays March 10-16
Recipes: Bake your way through the rest of winter
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
Today in History: March 10
6th deadliest tornado in US history
Celebrity deaths
March Entertainment Guide
Chili recipes for every mood and occasion
Red carpet fashion
Academy Award winners
February snow
2019 local deaths of note
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Northam under fire over photo
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Every Super Bowl halftime show ranked
Longest government shutdown in US history
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Top photos of 2018