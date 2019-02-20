Top apps that will make your time as a carpool passenger more productive

If you rideshare to work, you can get free guaranteed rides home in case of illness, unexpected emergencies, or unscheduled overtime. Register at commuterconnections.org. Looking for ways to pass the time, train your brain, or get work done as you’re riding as a passenger in your carpool? We put together a list of apps that could make that time more fun, educational, and productive.

This content is sponsored by Commuter Connections- Guaranteed Ride Home

