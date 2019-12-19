Scenic Holiday Commute Fun

This content is sponsored by Commuter Connections- ‘Pool Rewards Program Cheer up your carpool by getting in the holiday spirit.…

Cheer up your carpool by getting in the holiday spirit. Stop by these landmarks around the DC area and add some holiday fun to the daily commute!

For those in the DC metro- get in the holiday spirit! By forming a carpool and using the HOV or Express Lanes, commuters may save enough time spent commuting to check out the holiday lights. Plus, carpools with the requisite number of passengers ride free on all Express Lanes in Northern Virginia. Even more good news; new carpoolers are eligible for a cash payment through ‘Pool Rewards when they start or join a new carpool! If eligible, each carpool member can earn $2 per day ($1 each way) for each day they carpool to work over a consecutive 90-day period.

The current carpool incentive allows each one-time new participating carpooler to earn up to $130 over a 90-day period through a trip-tracking process. Start or join a vanpool and earn up to $200 every month for your vanpool, when you sign up for ‘POOL REWARDS. It pays to rideshare! Sign up for ‘Pool Rewards today to start earning cash.

Visit https://tdm.commuterconnections.org/mwcog/, it’s free to join.