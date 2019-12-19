Scenic Holiday Commute Fun

This content is sponsored by Commuter Connections- ‘Pool Rewards Program Cheer up your carpool by getting in the holiday spirit.…
Cheer up your carpool by getting in the holiday spirit. Stop by these landmarks around the DC area and add some holiday fun to the daily commute!
For those in the DC metro- get in the holiday spirit! By forming a carpool and using the HOV or Express Lanes, commuters may save enough time spent commuting to check out the holiday lights. Plus, carpools with the requisite number of passengers ride free on all Express Lanes in Northern Virginia. Even more good news; new carpoolers are eligible for a cash payment through ‘Pool Rewards when they start or join a new carpool! If eligible, each carpool member can earn $2 per day ($1 each way) for each day they carpool to work over a consecutive 90-day period.
The current carpool incentive allows each one-time new participating carpooler to earn up to $130 over a 90-day period through a trip-tracking process. Start or join a vanpool and earn up to $200 every month for your vanpool, when you sign up for ‘POOL REWARDS. It pays to rideshare! Sign up for ‘Pool Rewards today to start earning cash.
Visit https://tdm.commuterconnections.org/mwcog/ , it’s free to join.
Annmarie Garden In Lights– Take an after-work detour through Solomons, MD from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. through January 1st for music, food and holiday shopping. Enjoy a unique, quirky, and joyful walk through this holiday light show featuring handmade light sculptures and displays with lots of interactivity and fun!
( Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Art) Photo Credit: Provided by Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Art.
The National Christmas Tree– If you work in the district, the National Christmas Tree is a must-see during the holidays! Make a pit stop by the White House for this free display. Though visiting hours are from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., the best time to go is on your commute home after National Christmas Tree is lit each day from 4:30 p.m. -10 p.m.
Photo Credit:
(Getty Images/Hisham Ibrahim) GettyImages, Hisham Ibrahim
Make an after-hours visit to the ZooLights at the National Zoo– National Zoo during ZooLights for a dramatic display of LEDs, animated light installations, live music and more. Bid good cheer to various animals on display. Open from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. daily, ZooLights runs through January 1st. (Closed December 24th, 25th & 31st).
Photo Credit:
( Flickr, Clara S) Flickr, Clara S
Enchant at Nationals Park– Wander through a glorious light maze at Enchant Christmas . Referred to as the biggest in the world, this maze will make its DC debut for the first time this year. Through Dec. 29th, enjoy ice skating trails and a large holiday market. Use promo code “VISITDC” to get 10% off when you buy tickets .
Photo Credit:
(Flickr, Tim Stahmer) Flickr, Tim Stahmer
The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree– If the National Christmas Tree is out of your way, don’t fret because the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is also an equally stunning sight to see! Enjoy the view from your car at the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. Follow Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates.
Photo Credit: GettyImages,
(Getty Images/iStockphoto/tomwachs) tomwachs
The Festival of Lights– Visit one of the D.C. area’s great community traditions. Even if your carpool can’t stop in, driving by is a delight! The Festival features free performances nightly in the comfortable, state-of-the-art theater located in the Visitors’ Center. A different performing artist or group is showcased each night, including bell ensembles, choirs, orchestras, and more! Photo Credit:
(Wikimedia Commons, MamaGeek ) Wikimedia Commons, MamaGeek
CityCenterDC– Pass by CityCenterDC to see 25-foot reindeer, all lit up. Make sure to plan a visit to check out the ice maze, live music and fun shopping.
Photo Credit:
(Wikimedia Commons, AgnosticPreachersKid) Wikimedia Commons, AgnosticPreachersKid
National Menorah– If you pass by the White House Ellipse on your commute, take some time to check out the lighting of the National Menorah. The great lighting ceremony happens on Dec. 22 at 4 p.m. and includes live music, latkes and hot donuts. If you miss this ceremony, visit the menorah for the duration of Chanukah.
Photo Credit:
(Flickr, Ted Eytan) Flickr, Ted Eytan
Winter Walk of Lights– Passing through Vienna, VA will lead you to Meadowlark Botanical Gardens transformed by holiday light displays. Take a half-mile walk through the lights to see the new displays and enjoy roasting marshmallows and sipping hot cocoa by firelight. This walk is open until January 5, 2020.
Photo Credit:
(Flickr, Ron Cogswell) Flickr, Ron Cogswell