Dress your car up for the holidays

December 2, 2019, 9:08 AM

This content is sponsored by Commuter Connections- ‘Pool Rewards Program

Holiday decorating isn’t just for your home! Spread holiday cheer everywhere you go by decorating your car. For those in the DC metro- get in the holiday spirit! By forming a carpool and using the HOV Lanes, commuters may reduce their time spent commuting. Plus, carpools with the requisite number of passengers ride free on all Express Lanes in Northern Virginia. Even more good news; new carpoolers are eligible for a cash payment through ‘Pool Rewards when they start or join a new carpool! If eligible, each carpool member can earn $2 per day ($1 each way) for each day they carpool to work over a consecutive 90-day period.

The current carpool incentive allows each one-time new participating carpooler to earn up to $130 over a 90-day period through a trip-tracking process. Start or join a vanpool and earn up to $200 every month, when you sign up for ‘POOL REWARDS. It pays to rideshare! Sign up for ‘Pool Rewards today to start earning cash. Visit https://tdm.commuterconnections.org/mwcog/, it’s free to join. 

Inspire your creativity with one of these ideas below:

Decorate the inside of your car to give your carpool something fun and festive to look at on the drive to or from work! Add ornaments to your car’s dashboard and play holiday tunes to get everyone ready for the holiday season. Photo Credit: Pexels, Matthias Cooper (Pexels, Matthias Cooper)
Pay homage to Rudolph the reindeer with a red nose and antlers. Photo Credit: Flickr, leadiv (Flickr, leadiv)
Add a Menorah to the roof off your car. Each night, a new beautiful light will brighten up your car and put your passengers in a festive mood. Photo Credit: Flickr, Karen  (Flickr, Karen )
Turn your car into Santa’s sleigh with holiday lights and decorative gift boxes.  Photo Credit: Flickr, Assie~mobs (Flickr, Assie~mobs)
Add a colored bow to the grill of your car for a simple holiday touch. Photo Credit: Flickr, Kimberly.Deslandes (Flickr, Kimberly.Deslandes)
 Line your car with holiday lights. A small string of lights and zip ties is all you need for this festive look. Photo Credit: GettyImages, svetikd (GettyImages, svetikd)
Go the extra mile and add a light up reindeer figurine to convert your car into Santa’s sleigh. Photo Credit: Flickr, Erin Williamso (Flickr, Erin Williamso)
Celebrate the holiday by placing a Kinara on the dashboard or grill of your car. Decorate your car with red, black and green lights for all to see. Photo Credit: GettyImages, Rudi Von Briel (GettyImages, Rudi Von Briel)
Spruce up your car with a holiday wreath to give a warm welcome to passengers and passers by. Photo Credit: GettyImages, Eugene_EM (GettyImages, Eugene_EM)
Let your holiday spirit be a sight for all to see with an inflatable holiday character decoration. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons, Tommy Lee Kreger (Wikimedia Commons, Tommy Lee Kreger)
Going into 2020, make a New Year’s resolution to join ‘Pool Rewards! By forming a carpool and using the HOV Lanes, commuters may reduce their time spent commuting. Plus, carpools with the requisite number of passengers ride free on all Express Lanes in Northern Virginia. Good news; new carpoolers are eligible for a cash payment through ‘Pool Rewards when they start or join a new carpool! If eligible, each carpool member can earn $2 per day ($1 each way) for each day they carpool to work over a consecutive 90-day period. The current carpool incentive allows each one-time new participating carpooler to earn up to $130 over a 90-day period through a trip-tracking process. Start or join a vanpool and earn up to $200 every month, when you sign up for ‘POOL REWARDS. It pays to rideshare! Sign up for ‘Pool Rewards today to start earning cash. Visit https://tdm.commuterconnections.org/mwcog/, it’s free to join. Photo Credit: GettyImages, ValleraTo (GettyImages, ValleraTo)
