The rise of super commuting

November 21, 2019

 A “super commuter” is someone who spends at least 90 minutes commuting each way and is not limited to those traveling great distances. A super commute can include driving, using public transportation, ridesharing or a combination as a route to work. 

In rural America, super commuters are typically required to travel far distances for certain occupations, traveling 90 minutes or more to an out-of-the-way work site. In urban areas, super commuters may not be traveling a great distance in miles, but traffic congestion often amounts to a 90-minute commute each way.  Apartmentlist.com compiled data and the results are striking –  the number of super commuters has grown by 23 percent from 2005.  

Check out the top regions impacted by super commuting.

San Francisco at night, view from Telegraph Hill.
In San Joaquin County, CA,  8.8 percent of workers identify as super commuters. Most of these workers are traveling about 75 miles to downtown San Francisco. Photo Credit: GettyImages, Ian.Cuiyi (Getty Images/Ian.CuiYi)
In Pike County, PA, commuters are traveling to New York City using the metro. This route creates the nation’s highest super commuter population with 17 percent of the workforce traveling 90 minutes or more each way using both a vehicle and public transportation. Photo Credit: GettyImages, Image Source RF/Dreampictures (Getty Images/Image Source/Image Source RF/DreamPictures)
US Capitol Building with Pennsylvania Ave at dusk.
About one in twenty commuters in the Washington, DC area have at least a 90-minute commute. These commuters are typically driving alone to and from work. According to dc.curbed, the average travel distance to DC is 17.1 miles using different types of transportation. Riding to work using a scooter, electric bike or moped has grown in popularity in the DC area. Photo Credit: GettyImages, Richard Nowitz (Getty Images/National Geographic/Richard Nowitz)
"Baltimore, Maryland"
With great opportunities for work in the city, public transportation can be seen as a necessity for commuters in Maryland. According to Greater Greater Washington, 25 percent of workers in Anne Arundel and Howard counties travel to the DC metro area. Residents of Baltimore area try to save time and money by using public forms of transportation such as metro and bus to get to work. Photo Credit: GettyImages, ericfoltz (Getty Images/ericfoltz)
Silhouettes of passengers traveling from New York City aboard the Staten Island Ferry. The Manhattan skyline is seen through the windows in the distance.
Even though Staten Island is a small distance from Manhattan, the commute from Richmond County, NY still creates the nation’s fifth highest super commuter group at 14.3 percent. Commuters are getting to work with a combination of bus, ferry, subway, and ample walking. Photo Credit: GettyImages, Brian Eden (Getty Images/Brian Eden)
Downtown is a bustling business hub and home to major attractions.
Many counties stretching from East Texas to Mississippi are within super commuting distance of New Orleans and Houston. Those travelers are typically workers who drill oil along the Gulf Coast. Some onshore drilling areas create long daily commutes, while others working on offshore rigs will spend weeks living on the job site. Photo Credit: GettyImages, Duy Do (Getty Images/Duy Do)
Wheeling, West Virginia. South Island in the foreground with two bridges across the Ohio River. Compressed houses in the foreground and bridges at middle.
Those who work in the coal mining industry experience long commutes to remote job sites. The states affected include West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. With the number of active mines declining, workers will soon face even longer and more time consuming commutes to get to their place of work every day. Photo Credit: GettyImages, StanRohrer (Getty Images/iStockphoto/StanRohrer)
Employees from Elko County, NV are typically working in the natural resource and milling field. This population ranks the area as number 11 out of more than 3000 counties in the U.S. for super commuting. Photo Credit: Pixabay, AnnicaB
Welcome to North Dakota sign along the border with South Dakota.
The labor force working in the oil fields of North Dakota could be traveling 500 miles or more one-way just to reach their destination.  Even though these jobs tend to be unsafe, they draw in workers with incentives to travel great distances to get to work. Photo Credit: GettyImages, Solange_Z (Getty Images/Solange_Z)
Anyone who has driven the eastern US on Interstate 95 would most likely remember seeing this Richmond Virginia landmark. The clock tower of the old Main Street Station rising above the elevated I-95 James River bridge.
In Richmond, Va,  2.2 percent of commuters have more than 90-minute commute by metro or car.  According to BestPlaces, the average one-way commute in Virginia takes about 28 minutes. Photo Credit: GettyImages, Sky Noir Photography by Bill Dickinson (Getty Images/Sky Noir Photography by Bill Dic)
