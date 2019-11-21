The rise of super commuting

This content is sponsored by Commuter Connections- ‘Pool Rewards Program A “super commuter” is someone who spends at least 90…

A “super commuter” is someone who spends at least 90 minutes commuting each way and is not limited to those traveling great distances. A super commute can include driving, using public transportation, ridesharing or a combination as a route to work.

In rural America, super commuters are typically required to travel far distances for certain occupations, traveling 90 minutes or more to an out-of-the-way work site. In urban areas, super commuters may not be traveling a great distance in miles, but traffic congestion often amounts to a 90-minute commute each way. Apartmentlist.com compiled data and the results are striking – the number of super commuters has grown by 23 percent from 2005.

For those in the DC metro- good news! Commuters who currently drive alone to work may reduce their time spent commuting by forming a carpool and using the HOV Lanes. Plus, carpools with the requisite number of passengers ride free on all Express Lanes in Northern Virginia. Even more good news; new carpoolers are eligible for a cash payment through ‘Pool Rewards when they start or join a new carpool! If eligible, each carpool member can earn $2 per day ($1 each way) for each day they carpool to work over a consecutive 90-day period. The current carpool incentive allows each one-time new participating carpooler to earn up to $130 over a 90-day period through a trip-tracking process. Start or join a vanpool and earn up to $200 every month, when you sign up for ‘POOL REWARDS. It pays to rideshare! Sign up for ‘Pool Rewards today to start earning cash. Visit https://tdm.commuterconnections.org/mwcog/, it’s free to join.

Check out the top regions impacted by super commuting.