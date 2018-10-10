This is the future of your commute- a look at emerging technologies in the distant future

Self Driving Cars

Most self-driving cars have a GPS unit, a range of sensors such as radar, video and laser rangefinders as well as a navigation system. All of these features are there to help the car become aware of its surroundings in order to navigate without the need for human input. Waymo or Google’s Self driving car is a self-driving technology company with the mission to make it safe and easy for everyone to get around—without the need for anyone in the driver’s seat. They want to build a safer driver, and they believe self-driving technology could make it easier and safer for everyone to get around. Although after an accident with an Uber Self Driving car, it is unclear how long it will be before these self driving cars take the road.