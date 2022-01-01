NEW YEAR'S DAY: PHOTOS: New Year's around the world | Leesburg Police Badges change in 2022 | International terrorism in 2022 | Trashing the Christmas tree | 2021 Noteworthy News Photos
Home » Coronavirus » Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers…

Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com
Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

January 1, 2022, 7:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WTOP is tracking vaccination rollout in the D.C. region. D.C., Virginia and Maryland are working to inoculate millions while dealing with an unprecedented demand and constricted supply of dosages.

In late 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began reporting coronavirus vaccination data for all 50 states, various U.S. territories and federal agencies. Updated every afternoon, their dataset includes the total number of doses each state has been provided and the number of doses that have actually been used. Comparing both numbers gives valuable insight into how much of a state's vaccine stockpile has been deployed versus how much is still in storage. The chart above displays the share of each figure compared to the state's total population, including all ages.

WTOP will be updating these numbers once every evening, excluding federal holidays.

The federal government also provides statistics on the number of people per state who have received one or two doses of a vaccine. As of March 2021, two vaccines — Pfizer and Moderna — require two doses before a person can be considered fully inoculated. On Feb. 27, the FDA granted emergency use authorization to Johnson & Johnson for the first vaccine to only require a single dose.

To guarantee that data definitions do not vary between the states and the numbers can be compared directly, WTOP.com is using the CDC as its source for daily vaccination statistics. State health agencies in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia are also releasing numbers on their own dashboards alongside COVID-19 test results, including demographics on vaccine distribution and county-by-county breakdowns which the CDC does not currently provide as part of its national dataset.

More coronavirus coverage

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | District of Columbia

 

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Advocacy group still sees systemic issues with military housing

Air Force expanding maternity uniform access for airmen

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up