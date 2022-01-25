CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools' mask-wearing policy plan | Montgomery Co. vaccine passport proposal concerns | Pickup locations for COVID-19 tests in Prince George's Co. | Latest COVID data
Elton John postpones Texas concerts after getting COVID-19

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 2:05 PM

DALLAS (AP) — Despite being vaccinated and boosted, Elton John has contracted COVID-19 and is postponing two farewell concert dates in Dallas.

John “is experiencing only mild symptoms,” according to a statement. “Elton and the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour look forward to returning to the stage shortly.”

John was due to hit the American Airlines Center stage in Dallas on Jan. 25 and Jan. 26 but fans “should hold on to their tickets as they will be honored at the rescheduled dates to be announced soon.”

John’s rescheduled 2020 North American tour kicked off on Jan. 19 in New Orleans and was scheduled to make stops in Houston, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, New York and Miami.

John previously said he was postponing European dates on his world tour until 2023 so that he can have an operation on an injured hip.

