Coronavirus News: What to know about Montgomery Co. mask mandate | Novavax vaccine gets emergency approval in Indonesia | Global death toll tops 5 million | Local cases of COVID-19
Home » Coronavirus » Latest COVID-19 cases, deaths…

Latest COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations in the DC region

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com
Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

November 1, 2021, 7:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WTOP continues to track key COVID-19 pandemic metrics using public data from state health agencies and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The rollout of vaccines dramatically cut transmission rates after they surged during the winter holidays. But the pandemic is not over: The emergence of new, more virulent strains poses a grave threat for communities with a large number of unvaccinated people.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the immunologist who has led the nation's pandemic response, said he fears the emergence of "two Americas" from a rift between vaccinated and unvaccinated areas.

Our retooled tracker is updated every day with state-level data from Maryland, and on weekdays for D.C. and Virginia. For a more local perspective, the maps at the bottom of this page show new cases and total deaths per capita, county-by-county.

Editor's note: Due to weekend reporting gaps, Virginia and D.C. trend lines may appear to sharply drop on Saturdays and Sundays until updates resume on Monday evenings.

The interactive national maps below, provided by The Associated Press, automatically update once per day and show the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases per capita and total deaths. See how your region compares to the rest of the country.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More telework, remote work guidance for agencies coming soon, OPM says

With deadlines inching closer, employees and contractors get more details on federal vaccine mandate

DoD to bring in climate change chief in coming weeks

TSP posts promising returns in October

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up