CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Hospitalizations rising among young people | Expert dismisses 'vaccine passport' worries | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Coronavirus » Maryland gives record number…

Maryland gives record number of coronavirus vaccine shots

The Associated Press

April 3, 2021, 4:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maryland has set a new daily record for administering shots for the coronavirus vaccine. But the state is also seeing and uptick in new cases.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Maryland health officials set a new record of giving 78,000 shots on Saturday.

Nearly 18% of the population has been fully vaccinated. And nearly 32% of people in the state are at least partially inoculated.

At the same time, Maryland health officials have reported more than 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus for the fourth day in a row. The state has reported 415,660 coronavirus cases so far.

More than 1,000 people were reported to be hospitalized on Friday.

There have been 8,157 deaths.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Coronavirus | Latest News | Maryland News

Tags:

vaccine

Commerce Department builds out supply chain resilience in 2022 budget

$715 billion defense budget takes flack from left and right

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

As C2E gets going, DIA sets its strategy for more cloud services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up