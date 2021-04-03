Maryland gives record number of coronavirus vaccine shots

Maryland has set a new daily record for administering shots for the coronavirus vaccine, but the state is also seeing and uptick in new cases.

Maryland has set a new daily record for administering shots for the coronavirus vaccine. But the state is also seeing and uptick in new cases.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Maryland health officials set a new record of giving 78,000 shots on Saturday.

Nearly 18% of the population has been fully vaccinated. And nearly 32% of people in the state are at least partially inoculated.

At the same time, Maryland health officials have reported more than 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus for the fourth day in a row. The state has reported 415,660 coronavirus cases so far.

More than 1,000 people were reported to be hospitalized on Friday.

There have been 8,157 deaths.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.