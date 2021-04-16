Health officials continue to urge testing for COVID-19

There’s been a drop in demand for COVID testing. But the Delaware Emergency Management Agency said it will not be scaling back its coronavirus community testing sites.

DOVER, Del. — There's been a drop in demand for COVID testing. But the Delaware Emergency Management Agency said it will not be scaling back its coronavirus community testing sites.

The Delaware State News reported Friday that state officials are encouraging Delawareans to keep getting tested even after they’re vaccinated. Delaware averaged 4,981 tests per day during the past week.

That number was more than 9,000 tests per day for a good portion of December and at times in January. Health officials say that anyone who has traveled out of state should get tested three to five days after they return.

Anyone who has been around large crowds should also seek out testing.

