CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Help for MoCo renters hurt by COVID-19 | Pandemic prevention center to open | Student survey on pandemic stress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Coronavirus » Disparities in vaccine allocation…

Disparities in vaccine allocation prompt equity initiatives

The Associated Press

April 9, 2021, 5:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Statewide disparities in COVID-19 vaccinations expose barriers that underserved populations face in avoiding life-threatening infection.

Maryland’s early vaccination rollout shows a pattern of racial disparity mostly among Black and Latino residents.

Healthcare disparities hold a firm grip on communities of color in Maryland, a reality that has only worsened with the pandemic.

According to state data, an average of 62% of vaccine doses have gone to white residents, with only 21% of doses going to Black Marylanders.

As of April 6, Black people in Baltimore City have received 28.5% of the total vaccinations administered, despite accounting for 62% of Baltimore’s population.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

From 'cloud-intolerant' to cloud native, Navy networks are undergoing a transformation

Another year, another record-high budget request for VA

SBA executives ‘beyond doubt’ that teleworking employees are more productive

State Department cyber diplomacy bill seeks to fill ‘missing piece’ in interagency defense

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up