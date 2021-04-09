Disparities in vaccine allocation prompt equity initiatives

Statewide disparities in COVID-19 vaccinations expose barriers that underserved populations face in avoiding life-threatening infection.

Maryland’s early vaccination rollout shows a pattern of racial disparity mostly among Black and Latino residents.

Healthcare disparities hold a firm grip on communities of color in Maryland, a reality that has only worsened with the pandemic.

According to state data, an average of 62% of vaccine doses have gone to white residents, with only 21% of doses going to Black Marylanders.

As of April 6, Black people in Baltimore City have received 28.5% of the total vaccinations administered, despite accounting for 62% of Baltimore’s population.

