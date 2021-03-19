CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Delaware encourages seniors to get vaccine at speedway event

The Associated Press

March 19, 2021, 10:27 AM

DOVER, Del. — People who are 65 years old and older are being encouraged by the state of Delaware to sign up to get their first coronavirus vaccine shot at a three-day vaccination event.

The Delaware State News reports that the Dover International Speedway is hosting the drive-thru vaccination event on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Anyone who is over the age of 65 and who lives, works or receives healthcare in Delaware is invited to sign up. People can sign up through the Division of Public Health’s website.

A photo ID is required at the vaccination event.

The Delaware Division of Public Health said it will administer the Moderna vaccine on Friday and Sunday. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered on Saturday.

