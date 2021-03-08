CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools, parents weight in on CDC distancing rule | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Coronavirus » Biden to give prime-time…

Biden to give prime-time address to honor pandemic anniversary

CBS News

March 8, 2021, 1:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

▶ Watch Video: CDC outlines safe practices for fully vaccinated Americans as states ease restrictions

President Biden will give a prime-time address to the nation on Thursday, as the world reaches the somber one-year mark of when the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

More than 525,000 Americans have died due to COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Mr. Biden’s address will be at 8 p.m. ET Thursday night. On Monday, the CDC released guidance for what fully vaccinated people can do. Fully vaccinated people can meet in small indoor gatherings with other vaccinated people, and don’t need to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19 if they’re asymptomatic, among other things.

The president has yet to give a press conference since taking office, although the White House says he will hold one before the close of the month.

Related News

Recommended

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Building Back Greener: Does federal government still need as much space post-COVID?

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

White House reviewing National Cyber Director role as Congress presses for governmentwide leadership

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up