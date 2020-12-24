HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa: Where in the world is the sleigh now? | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | Local holiday happenings
Home » Coronavirus » US to require negative…

US to require negative COVID-19 test before travel from UK

Scott Gelman

December 24, 2020, 11:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Passengers traveling from the United Kingdom to the U.S. will now be required to test negative for the coronavirus no more than three days before departure, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

The announcement comes after public health officials announced that a new variant of the coronavirus is circulating in the U.K. Preliminary data suggests the variant may be up to 70% more transmissible than other variations, the CDC said in a news release.

The order is expected to be signed Friday and become effective Monday.

The coronavirus test can either be a PCR or Antigen test, the CDC said.

Passengers will be required to submit results to airlines.

“This additional testing requirement will fortify our protection of the American public to improve their health and safety and ensure responsible international travel,” the CDC said in a statement.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

Locality pay remains stable and GS system is still broken, says pay agent

From RPA to cybersecurity, CIOs overcame ever-changing challenges in 2020

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up