Delaware governor issuing universal mask mandate

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 6:32 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s governor is issuing a stay-at-home advisory and implementing a mask mandate requiring people to wear cloth face coverings even in their own homes if someone outside the immediate household is present.

Gov. John Carney on Thursday also recommended that schools cease in-person instruction from Dec. 14 to Jan. 8 amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The mask mandate will require Delawareans to wear face coverings anytime they are indoors with anyone outside their immediate household.

Delaware has had a public mask mandate since April 28 requiring people to wear masks in public settings where social distancing is not possible.

