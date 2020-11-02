ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Home » Coronavirus » Delaware puts out list…

Delaware puts out list of virus testing sites as cases rise

The Associated Press

November 2, 2020, 9:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. — The state of Delaware has released a list of coronavirus testing sites as cases rise and and health officials encourage residents to get tested.

The Delaware State News reported Monday that Delawareans can view a full list of testing locations and reserve a spot at de.gov/gettested.

Gov. John Carney said that testing “is the best tool we have to track spread of this virus and monitor potential outbreaks.”

The state is coordinating with community sites in addition to sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and health care locations.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

Tags:

delaware

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

NAVSEA shifting modernization focus from technology to mission outcomes

USPS ‘extraordinary measures’ prioritized ballot delivery speed over traceability

Results from Maryland's Congressional races

Results from Virginia's Congressional races

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up