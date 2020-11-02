Delaware puts out list of virus testing sites as cases rise

The state of Delaware has released a list of coronavirus testing sites as cases rise and and health officials encourage residents to get tested.

The Delaware State News reported Monday that Delawareans can view a full list of testing locations and reserve a spot at de.gov/gettested.

Gov. John Carney said that testing “is the best tool we have to track spread of this virus and monitor potential outbreaks.”

The state is coordinating with community sites in addition to sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and health care locations.

