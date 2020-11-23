HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Trends to watch | Case for Black Friday shopping | Car dealers offering deals | How stores are changing for pandemic
Home » Coronavirus » Delaware COVID-19 numbers hit…

Delaware COVID-19 numbers hit high mark before Thanksgiving

The Associated Press

November 23, 2020, 11:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILMINGTON, Del. — The seven-day average daily coronavirus case count in Delaware set an all-time high as the state tested a record number of people in the days before Thanksgiving.

The News Journal reports that the state reported 486 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, raising the seven-day average of new cases to a record 428.4.

The numbers show more people in Delaware are seeking out a test and a significant portion of them are returning positive results.

The daily average percent of tests that are positive is 5.9%, the highest it’s been since early June.

The average daily case count has grown by 90% over the past two weeks.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

coronavirus

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

JAIC entering new phase of life, will create teams to help DoD adopt AI

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

Air Force ready to begin deploying portions of ABMS next year

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up