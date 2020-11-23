Delaware COVID-19 numbers hit high mark before Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, Del. — The seven-day average daily coronavirus case count in Delaware set an all-time high as the state tested…

WILMINGTON, Del. — The seven-day average daily coronavirus case count in Delaware set an all-time high as the state tested a record number of people in the days before Thanksgiving.

The News Journal reports that the state reported 486 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, raising the seven-day average of new cases to a record 428.4.

The numbers show more people in Delaware are seeking out a test and a significant portion of them are returning positive results.

The daily average percent of tests that are positive is 5.9%, the highest it’s been since early June.

The average daily case count has grown by 90% over the past two weeks.

