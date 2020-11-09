DC area hospitals say they’re better prepared for a COVID surge

Hospitals in the Washington region say they’re far better equipped to handle a potential flood of coronavirus patients than they were when the pandemic first began.

The Washington Post reported Saturday that health officials in the region say they have more treatment information and sufficient personal protective equipment.

They are also taking steps to address staff burnout. Hospitals never disbanded their covid-19 emergency preparedness teams. And they’ve been working closely with local and state health officials to monitor case rates and predict possible surge scenarios for the winter.

Bob Atlas, president of the Maryland Hospital Association, said that “we have that covered.”

