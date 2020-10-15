Delaware sees a rise in coronavirus hospitalizations

The number of people who are hospitalized with the coronavirus in Delaware is rising.

DOVER, Del. — The number of people who are hospitalized with the coronavirus in Delaware is rising. The Delaware State News reported Wednesday that the state has 116 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Delaware Division of Public Health said that is the highest number since there were 117 hospitalized on June 5. DPH said that 22 of those hospitalizations are considered critical. Hospitalizations rose by 11 over the previous two days and by 38 compared to the end of September. Statewide, the total number of virus cases is 22,465. The total number of recoveries is 11,665.

