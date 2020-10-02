2 dead from COVID-19 cases tied to N Carolina church event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Health officials in North Carolina say a COVID-19 outbreak linked to a church has left at least…

The Charlotte Observer reports Mecklenburg County authorities said Wednesday that there are now 68 cases since the local health department initially reported the outbreak on Saturday.

That was one week after the multi-day event at the United House of Prayer for All People in Charlotte on Oct. 11.

The county says four people have been hospitalized. County officials also have notified other local health departments in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, New Jersey and New York to monitor for cases connected to the church events.

