Police cite Delaware college students who hosted large party

NEWARK, Del. — Three University of Delaware students accused of hosting a large party have been cited by police for violating a city order that restricts the size of private gatherings.

According to the News Journal, Newark police said about 75 people were at a house party early Monday before fleeing when officers arrived.

Police said three hosts were the first to be cited under an ordinance the city recently enacted intended to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It restricts private gatherings to 12 people indoors and 20 people outdoors.

