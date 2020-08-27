CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan wants to see Md. schools have in-person learning | DC removes Delaware from high-risk list | Latest coronavirus test results
More college students in quarantine as COVID-19 cases rise

The Associated Press

August 27, 2020, 7:06 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — James Madison University and the University of Virginia have released COVID-19 dashboards this week, showing the total number of cases on campus and other information.

The University of Virginia in Charlottesville released its first set of COVID-19 testing data on Wednesday.

There have been 58 total positive cases at the university since Aug. 17, including 31 students.

The university’s quarantine rooms are currently 5% occupied and the isolation rooms are not occupied.

James Madison University in Harrisonburg debuted its COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday, which showed 125 positive cases mostly tied to students.

Fifteen JMU students on campus tested positive since July 1 and 107 self-reported their positive test results since Aug. 17.

