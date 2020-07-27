CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Northam's new order for Hampton Roads area | Volunteers wanted for vaccine trial | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Officials urge virus testing for church conference attendees

The Associated Press

July 27, 2020, 2:38 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Public health officials are encouraging people who attended two recent church conferences in Delaware to be tested for COVID-19.

Officials issued the advisory Monday after learning that at least three members of Destiny Christian Church in Dover had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials noted that the church hosted a three-day “Prophetic Conference” on the weekend of July 18, and another three-day “Life Conference” this past weekend.

Officials said each event drew a few hundred people.

State officials are working with church leaders to offer testing to congregation members and conference attendees on Tuesday at the church.

