No COVID fatalities in Connecticut for 1st time in months

The Associated Press

July 7, 2020, 5:04 PM

New data shows there were no new COVID-19-associated deaths in Connecticut between Monday and Tuesday.

It marks the first time since mid-March there has not been a death. Meanwhile, anyone traveling into Connecticut, New York or New Jersey from Delaware, Kansas or Oklahoma must self-quarantine for 14 days to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Now 19 states have high enough infection rates to meet the criteria for the tri-state quarantine rule.

Also, Mathematica Policy Research, headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, will conduct an independent review of the response to COVID-19 in Connecticut’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

coronavirus

