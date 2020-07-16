LA County sees record number of daily new coronavirus cases

▶ Watch Video: Los Angeles County reports single-day record number of new COVID-19 cases The Los Angeles County Department of…

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 4,592 cases of the coronavirus on Thursday. The surge of infections represent a single-day record number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, CBS Los Angeles reports.

“This week we’ve hit concerning milestones,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said in a statement. “We have reported the most cases in a single day, the most hospitalizations and tragically high death numbers.”

In the past 48 hours, the county has reported 7,350 new cases of the virus. To date, county health officials have identified 147,468 positive cases of COVID-19.

“Each case represents a person that is capable of, and in all probability is, infecting at least one other person,” Ferrer said. “If you do the math, it is easy to see why the alarm. In a matter of weeks, the 4,600 positive cases today could lead to over 18,000 infected people in a few weeks. And this is just from one day of new cases.”

Health officials also reported 59 fatalities Thursday, bringing the county’s death toll to 3,988. According to the department, 93% of those who died had underlying health conditions.

As of Thursday, there were 2,173 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized, with 27% of those being treated in intensive care units and 17% on ventilators.

“Data shows younger people between the ages of 18 and 40 years old are being hospitalized at a higher rate than seen at any point in this pandemic,” the health department said in a statement. “They comprise of 20% of patients with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.”

Health officials continued to implore residents to wear face coverings when in public, stay at least 6 feet away from people they do not live with and wash their hands frequently.

“Without aggressive action on the part of every person, we will not get back to slowing the spread,” Ferrer said.

Health officials said testing results were available for over 1,440,000 individuals, with 9% of all people testing positive.

