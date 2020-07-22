CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan concerned about younger patients | Fall school plans | Local coronavirus test results
Governor announces grants to keep people fed during pandemic

The Associated Press

July 22, 2020, 5:19 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker has announced the first round of grants to food producing and distribution organizations that will help ensure that families struggling during the coronavirus pandemic have access to nutritious, locally grown food.

Meanwhile, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is defending his administration’s decision to award a $1 million, no-bid contract to retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal’s consulting firm to help with the city’s coronavirus response.

The governing body of high school sports in Massachusetts has pushed back the start of the fall sports season until mid-September.

And health officials reported 18 new deaths and 192 additional cases of COVID-19.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

