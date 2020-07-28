CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US hits 150K coronavirus deaths | Virus misinformation is a problem | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Coronavirus » Delaware officials eye mix…

Delaware officials eye mix of remote, in-person classes

The Associated Press

July 28, 2020, 5:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Gov. John Carney says public schools in Delaware will likely reopen with a mix of remote and in-person classes.

But Carney reiterated Tuesday that each school district will make its own decision how to begin the academic year.

State officials are offering guidance to local schools through scenarios based on trends in the number of new COVID-19 cases, average daily hospitalizations and the percentage of people testing positive.

One scenario calls for in-person instruction, while a stricter one suggests a hybrid model of remote learning and in-person classes.

The worst-case scenario calls for instruction by remote learning only.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up