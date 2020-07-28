Delaware officials eye mix of remote, in-person classes

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Gov. John Carney says public schools in Delaware will likely reopen with a mix of remote…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Gov. John Carney says public schools in Delaware will likely reopen with a mix of remote and in-person classes.

But Carney reiterated Tuesday that each school district will make its own decision how to begin the academic year.

State officials are offering guidance to local schools through scenarios based on trends in the number of new COVID-19 cases, average daily hospitalizations and the percentage of people testing positive.

One scenario calls for in-person instruction, while a stricter one suggests a hybrid model of remote learning and in-person classes.

The worst-case scenario calls for instruction by remote learning only.

