Contact tracers in Delaware still face some challenges

WILMINGTON, Del. — Health officials in Delaware say that contact tracers have been in touch with about two thirds of people who’ve been infected by the coronavirus and their close contacts.

But officials say that challenges remain as the state tries to reach more people to limit the virus’s spread.

The News Journal of Wilmington reported Monday that most of the tracing is done by phone. But many Delawareans are not answering or are afraid to provide information.

Some could be lying. Contact tracing involves reaching out to people who have tested positive and tracking down the people they’ve been in contact with.

Those people are then advised to quarantine for 14 days.

