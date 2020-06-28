Poll finds sharp partisan divide over coronavirus as cases spike

A new poll out from Pew Research Center on Thursday finds a sharp partisan divide over concerns about coronavirus.

A new poll out from Pew Research Center on Thursday finds a sharp partisan divide over concerns about coronavirus, with 61% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents saying the worst is behind us while 76% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents think the worst is still to come.

The poll comes as more than half the states see a spike in coronavirus cases. But despite that significant increase in infections across the US, especially in states like Texas and Florida, concern over coronavirus hasn’t increased, as 2 in 5 Americans say the worst is behind us.

A majority across party lines — 71% — say that it will be necessary for President Donald Trump and Congress to pass an additional economic package. That includes 51% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents and 87% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents.

Strong majorities also support a series of proposals to help communities including preventing evictions or foreclosures for those who have lost their jobs (88% support), providing tax cuts and loans to businesses keeping workers on payroll (88%), providing financial assistance to state and local governments (76%), extending the $600-per-week increase in unemployment benefits beyond July 31 (60%) and temporarily cutting workers’ payroll Social Security and Medicare taxes (53%)

Almost 3 in 5 (59%) say that the actions of ordinary Americans affect how coronavirus spreads in the US a great deal, significantly fewer who say it only impacts the spread a fair amount (28%) or not too much/not at all (12%).

Partisanship has the largest impact on comfort with activities in coronavirus, more so than race, geography, gender or age. Republicans are more likely to feel comfortable going to the grocery store, visiting with friends or family, going to a hair salon, eating out, attending an indoor concert or sporting event or attending a crowded party.

Almost half of Americans (48%) say people in their local area should always wear a mask, including 29% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents and 63% of Democrats and leaners.

The Pew Research Center poll was conducted June 16 through 22 among a random national sample of 4,708 Americans reached online via the American Trends Panel. Results for the full sample have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 1.8 percentage points.