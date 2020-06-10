Investigators seize fake COVID-19 kits, treatment capsules

BALTIMORE — Federal agents have seized thousands of COVID-19 treatment capsules and dozens of testing kits, saying the items were…

BALTIMORE — Federal agents have seized thousands of COVID-19 treatment capsules and dozens of testing kits, saying the items were all imported from China and are fake.

WJZ reports a Baltimore-based team of agents from Homeland Security Investigations found the COVID-19 treatment capsules at the Port of Baltimore, hidden in boxes under packets of Chinese tea.

John Eisert, HSI Baltimore special agent in charge, says his team is concerned about what’s inside the capsules, which are being touted as being able to relieve coronoavirus patients of their symptoms.

Eisert says prior seizures of pharmaceuticals have revealed ingredients such as sheet rock, pesticides and lead.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.