BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain reopened its borders to European tourists Sunday in a bid to kickstart its economy while…

Virus_Outbreak_Spain_San_Fermin_08525 Residents wear faces mask to protect against coronavirus and wear San Fermin's red kerchief as people march the route of the running of the bulls while a singer performs a San Fermin's festival song, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, June 20, 2020. The San Fermin festival usually held in July has been cancelled this year due to the cornavirus pandemic. AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos Virus_Outbreak_Germany_90128 Red Cross helpers wear face masks and protective clothing while distributing bread to residents of a house that has been quarantined in Verl, Germany, Sunday, June 21, 2020. The city of Verl has set up a quarantine after positive corona tests on numerous employees of the Toennies slaughterhouse living in several apartment buildings in the Suerenheide district. David Inderlied/dpa via AP Virus_Outbreak_Indonesia_16797 A man reacts as he has her nasal swab sample collected by a health worker during a mass test for the new coronavirus at the local district office in Tanah Abang in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, June 21, 2020. AP Photo/Dita Alangkara Britain_Summer_Solstice_01778 An Archdruid performs a ritual near to the cordoned off Stonehenge as a small group of people gathered to celebrate the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year, near Salisbury, England, Sunday, June 21, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has prevented druids, pagans and partygoers from watching the sun rise at Stonehenge to mark the summer solstice. The ancient stone circle usually draws thousands of people to mark the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere. But Britain has banned mass gatherings as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. English Heritage, the body that oversees Stonehenge, livestreamed the sunrise instead. Ben Birchall/PA via AP Virus_Outbreak_Spain_31414 A priest confesses with another priest during a Friday Mass celebrated in the Sagrada Familia basilica in Barcelona, its first mass since the start of the state of emergency in Spain, on Friday, June 19, 2020. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti Virus_Outbreak_Spain_Daily_Life_01629 A group of women walk past beside a man seated while wearing face mask to prevent the coronavirus during the last day of the lockdown, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, June 20, 2020. AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos Virus_Outbreak_Arizona_14199 People get tested for COVID-19 at a drive through testing site hosted by the Puente Movement migrant justice organization Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Phoenix. Latinos are especially vulnerable to infection because they tend to live in tight quarters with multiple family members and have jobs that expose them to others. They also have a greater incidence of health conditions like diabetes that put them at higher risk for contracting COVID-19. AP Photo/Matt York APTOPIX_Virus_Outbreak_Venezuela_95282 People, some wearing face masks as a measure to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, walk in the Catia neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, June 20, 2020, during a relaxation of restrictive measures amid the new coronavirus pandemic. AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos Virus_Outbreak_Venezuela_56969 A man, wearing a protective face mask, waits for a bus in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, June 20, 2020, during a relaxation of restrictive measure to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos Virus_Outbreak_Venezuela_51323 A woman, wearing a protective face mask, pushes a dolly of containers filled with water, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, June 20, 2020, during a relaxation of restrictive measures amid the new coronavirus pandemic. AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos Virus_Outbreak_Venezuela_02784 A man, wearing a protective face mask, pushes a container filled with water he collected from a street faucet on a dolly, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, June 20, 2020, during a relaxation of restrictive measures amid the new coronavirus pandemic. AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos APTOPIX_Virus_Outbreak_Brazil_74120 People spend a day in the sun amid the new coronavirus pandemic, at Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, June 20, 2020. Authorities have started to ease some restrictive measures in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, allowing individual water sports but sunbathing is still forbidden and people out in public are asked to wear protective face masks. AP Photo/Leo Correa APTOPIX_Virus_Outbreak_Paraguay_11696 Bride Jazmin Sanabria and her groom Joel Adorno, wearing protective face masks amid the new coronavirus pandemic, walk down the aisle in the first wedding ceremony since 101 days of quarantine at the Virgen del Rosario church, in Luque, Paraguay, Saturday, June 20, 2020. The government is easing restrictive measures, authorizing the opening of some stores, restaurants and churches that had been closed since March 10, as part of a plan coined, "Intelligent Quarantine." AP Photo/Jorge Saenz Virus_Outbreak_Texas_Daily_Life_87411 Wylie High School senior Christian Merced expresses his feelings after graduation was halted midway through because of an incoming thunderstorm Friday, June 19, 2020. Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP Virus_Outbreak_Brazil_25730 An emergency health worker blows a whistle as she takes part in a protest demanding payment of salaries and an improvement in benefits amid the new coronavirus pandemic, outside Guanabara Palace, the seat of state government in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, June 20, 2020. Brazil's government confirmed that the country has risen above 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, second only to the United States. AP Photo/Leo Correa Virus_Outbreak_Brazil_46353 Wearing a protective face mask an emergency health worker takes part in a protest demanding payment of salaries and an improvement in benefits amid the new coronavirus pandemic, outside Guanabara Palace, the seat of state government in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, June 20, 2020. Brazil's government confirmed that the country has risen above 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, second only to the United States. AP Photo/Leo Correa Virus_Outbreak_Arizona_84705 People get tested for COVID-19 at a drive through testing site hosted by the Puente Movement migrant justice organization Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Phoenix. Latinos are especially vulnerable to infection because they tend to live in tight quarters with multiple family members and have jobs that expose them to others. They also have a greater incidence of health conditions like diabetes that put them at higher risk for contracting COVID-19. AP Photo/Leo Correa Virus_Outbreak_Brazil_50980 Emergency health workers wearing protective face masks, take part in a protest to demand payment of their salaries and improvement in their benefits amid the new coronavirus pandemic, outside Guanabara Palace, the seat of state government in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, June 20, 2020. Brazil's government confirmed that the country has risen above 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, second only to the United States. AP Photo/Matt York Virus_Outbreak_Arizona_70707 People get tested for COVID-19 at a drive through testing site hosted by the Puente Movement migrant justice organization Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Phoenix. Latinos are especially vulnerable to infection because they tend to live in tight quarters with multiple family members and have jobs that expose them to others. They also have a greater incidence of health conditions like diabetes that put them at higher risk for contracting COVID-19. BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain reopened its borders to European tourists Sunday in a bid to kickstart its economy while Brazil and South Africa struggled with rising coronavirus infections. At a campaign rally, President Donald Trump said he told the U.S. government to reduce testing for the virus, apparently to avoid unflattering statistics ahead of the U.S. election in November.

The head of the World Health Organization has warned that the global spread of the virus is accelerating after a daily high of 150,000 new cases was reported last week.

The new coronavirus has infected over 8.8 million people and killed more than 464,000, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The true number is thought to be much higher because many cases go untested.

At a campaign rally in Tulsa Oklahoma, Trump said Saturday he has told his administration to slow down virus testing. He said the United States has tested 25 million people, but the “bad part” is that it found more cases.

“When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people, you’re going to find more cases,” Trump said. “So I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down, please.’″

The infections would still exist, of course, but Trump’s campaign would not have to be embarrassed by how many cases and deaths were actually occurring in the United States, which tops the world in both categories by far. Health experts say not testing for coronavirus should increase the overall number of cases because infected people won’t know that they should quarantine themselves.

The outbreak has infected 2.2 million people in the United States, killing nearly 120,000, according to Johns Hopkins.

The campaign of Joe Biden, Trump’s Democratic rival in November’s presidential election, accused Trump of “putting politics ahead of the safety and economic well-being of the American people.”

Spain on Sunday ended a national state of emergency after three months of lockdown, allowing its 47 million residents to freely travel around the country for the first time since March 14. Spain also dropped a 14-day quarantine for visitors from Britain and countries in Europe’s visa-free Schengen travel zone to boost its vital tourism sector.

But there was only a trickle of travelers at Madrid’s airport, which on a normal June day would be bustling.

“This freedom that we now have, not having to justify our journey to see our family and friends, this was something that we were really looking forward to,” 23-year-old Pedro Delgado said on arrival from Spain’s Canary Islands.

Virus cases were rising, however, in Brazil, South Africa, the United States and other countries, especially in Latin America.

Brazil’s Health Ministry said the total number of cases had risen by more than 50,000 in a day. President Jair Bolsonaro has been downplaying virus risks even as his country has seen nearly 50,000 fatalities in three months, the second-highest death toll in the world.

South Africa reported a one-day high of 4,966 new cases on Saturday and 46 deaths. Despite the increase, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a further loosening of one of the world’s strictest lockdowns. Casinos, beauty salons and sit-down restaurant service will reopen.

In the United States, the virus appeared to be spreading across the west and south. Arizona reported 3,109 new infections, just short of Friday’s record, and 26 deaths. The state of Nevada also reported a new high of 445 cases.

In Europe, one meatpacking plant in northwest Germany alone has 1,029 cases, so the regional government issued a quarantine for all 6,500 workers, managers and family members at the Toennies meat processing facility in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government will announce next week whether Britain will ease social distancing rules for people to remain 2 meters (6½ feet) apart. Business groups are lobbying for that to be cut to 1 meter (3 feet) to make it easier to reopen pubs, restaurants and schools, but that could also lead to more infections.

Britain has Europe’s highest virus death toll — and the world’s third-highest — at more than 42,500 dead.

In Asia, China and South Korea reported new coronavirus cases Sunday in outbreaks that threatened to set back their recoveries.

Chinese authorities reported 25 new confirmed cases — 22 in Beijing and three in neighboring Hebei province. They said 2.3 million people have been tested to contain the outbreak in the capital that has led to the closure of its biggest wholesale food market. The Ming Tombs, a tourist site northwest of Beijing, was closing its indoor areas as a precaution.

In South Korea, authorities reported 48 new cases. Half were in the capital, Seoul. Ten were in the central city of Daejong, suggesting the virus was spreading more widely as lockdown measures are relaxed.

Nearly 200 infections have been traced to employees at a door-to-door sales company in Seoul and at least 70 other infections are tied to a table tennis club there, but South Korean officials are reluctant to enforce stronger social distancing to avoid hurting the country’s fragile economy.

In the Middle East, the Palestinian Authority reimposed restrictions in the West Bank after 86 people tested positive. Access to the city of Hebron was suspended and residents were put under a five-day curfew. The city of Nablus is to be isolated for two days.

Pandemic lockdown restrictions also prevented druids, pagans and party-goers on Sunday from watching the sun rise at the ancient circle of Stonehenge to mark the summer solstice, the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere. English Heritage, which runs the site, livestreamed it instead but a few people gathered outside the fence.

“You can’t cancel the sunrise,” druid Arthur Pendragon told the BBC.

McDonald reported from Beijing and Kim reported from Seoul, South Korea. AP journalists around the world contributed to this report.

