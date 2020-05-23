New coronavirus cases dropped to zero in China for the first time Saturday but overwhelmed hospitals across Latin America.

Virus_Outbreak_China_71497 A baby with a face shield waits to board a plane at an airport in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province Saturday, May 23, 2020. China on Saturday reported no new confirmed cases or deaths from the new coronavirus. Kyodo News via AP APTOPIX_Virus_Outbreak_Peru_66737 A cleaning woman eyes the camera through her fogged up goggles, inside the intensive care unit for COVID-19, at the Guillermo Almenara hospital in Lima, Peru, Friday, May 22, 2020. Despite strict measures to control the virus, this South American nation of 32 million has become one of the countries worst hit by the disease. AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd Virus_Outbreak_Switzerland_85877 People wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus walk, during the reopening of the Saturday market, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Saturday, May 23, 2020 as lockdown measures due to the coronavirus were eased. Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP Virus_Outbreak_Peru_32269 Doctors meet inside the intensive care unit for COVID-19 patients at the Guillermo Almenara hospital in Lima, Peru, Friday, May 22, 2020. Despite strict measures to control the virus, this South American nation of 32 million has become one of the countries worst hit by the disease. AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd Virus_Outbreak_China_96080 A child temporarily removes his mask to enjoy a ride at a local park in Beijing on Saturday, May 23, 2020. New coronavirus cases dropped to zero in China for the first time Saturday but overwhelmed hospitals across Latin America – both in countries lax about lockdowns and those lauded for firm, early confinement. AP Photo/Ng Han Guan Virus_Outbreak_Peru_87518 Doctors and nurses attend to COVID-19 patients inside the intensive care unit at the Guillermo Almenara hospital in Lima, Peru, Friday, May 22, 2020. Despite strict measures to control the virus, this South American nation of 32 million has become one of the countries worst hit by the disease. AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd Memorial_Day_Pennsylvania_46698 American flags fly over the graves of veterans, Tuesday, May 19, 2020, a few days before Memorial Day, at Lakeside Cemetery in Erie, Pennsylvania. In the background is Lake Erie and the Presque Isle channel. Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP APTOPIX_Virus_Outbreak_Peru_92356 A doctor pushes a COVID-19 patient in a wheelchair in the emergency area of the Guillermo Almenara hospital in Lima, Peru, Friday, May 22, 2020. Despite strict measures to control the virus, this South American nation of 32 million has become one of the countries worst hit by the disease. AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd APTOPIX_Virus_Outbreak_Kansas_Daily_Life_02585 A woman and her dog cross Shawnee Mission Lake at dusk Friday, May 22, 2020, in Lenexa, Kan. As coronavirus-related stay-at-home orders are lifted, people are flocking to lakes, parks and other nearby attractions to celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Virus_Outbreak_Peru_55582 Patients testing positive for COVID-19 breathe in oxygen in the emergency area of the Guillermo Almenara hospital in Lima, Peru, Friday, May 22, 2020. Despite strict measures to control the virus, this South American nation of 32 million has become one of the countries worst hit by the disease. AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd Virus_Outbreak_Indonesia_35347 A butcher serves customers during 'Meugang', a local tradition where people shop for meat one day prior to the Eid al Fitr to be cooked and served during the holiday that marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, amid concerns of the new coronavirus outbreak, at Geudong market in North Aceh, Indonesia, Saturday, May 23, 2020. Indonesia has seen a surge in coronavirus infections ahead of Sunday's celebrations marking the end of Ramadan, raising questions about the commitment to the virus fight from both the government and the public. AP Photo/Zik Maulana People wear face masks as they line up outside the California Donuts retro-style bakery to purchase donuts in Los Angeles, Friday, May 22, 2020. Millions of Californians are heading into the Memorial Day weekend with both excitement and anxiety after restrictions to control the spread of the coronavirus were eased across much of the state. AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes Virus_Outbreak_Britain_41691 A man wears a face mask to protect against coronavirus as he walks in Chinatown, in London, Saturday, May 23, 2020. AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali Virus_Outbreak_Tennessee_52628 Virginia High Valedictorian Abigail Faith Dalton is the first student to receive her diploma during the graduation ceremony at Bristol Motor Speedway, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Bristol, Tenn. The 2020 Virginia High School class held a special drive-thru graduation at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday night, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier via AP Virus_Outbreak_Tennessee_45991 Virginia High's Dymisha Johnson gets ready for the graduation ceremony at Bristol Motor Speedway, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Bristol, Tenn. The 2020 Virginia High School class held a special drive-thru graduation at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday night, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier via AP Virus_Outbreak_Pennsylvania_57399 Seniors spaced six feet apart take part in North Star High School's commencement ceremony in Boswell, Pa., Friday, May 22, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. John Rucosky/The Tribune-Democrat via AP APTOPIX_Virus_Outbreak_Chile_08057 A city worker, dressed in protective gear, delivers a box of food during a mandatory quarantine ordered by the government amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Santiago, Friday, May 22, 2020. The Chilean government began delivery of 2.5 million boxes of food and cleaning products for vulnerable families. AP Photo/Esteban Felix Virus_Outbreak_California_24029 A sign warning that there is no bar seating to comply with social distancing requirements is seen at Centro Cocina Mexicana restaurant in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, May 22, 2020. As part of Sacramento County's extended Stage 2 reopening plan, dine-in restaurants and retail stores were allowed to open at noon Friday after being closed for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic. AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli Delaney Thayer wears a face mask as she serves diners Jennifer Allen, left, and Julie Steacy at Centro Cocina Mexicana restaurant in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, May 22, 2020. As part of Sacramento County's extended Stage 2 reopening plan, dine-in restaurants and retail stores were allowed to open at noon Friday after being closed for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic. AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli Ashley Alfaro cleans a table with disinfectant before diners are seated at Centro Cocina Mexicana restaurant in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, May 22, 2020. As part of Sacramento County's extended Stage 2 reopening plan, dine-in restaurants and retail stores were allowed to open at noon Friday after being closed for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic. AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli Bartender Taylor Osorio wears a face mask as she pours drinks at Centro Cocina Mexicana restaurant in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, May 22, 2020. As part of Sacramento County's extended Stage 2 reopening plan, dine-in restaurants and retail stores were allowed to open at noon Friday after being closed for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic. AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli The Rev. Nicolas Sanchez Toledano poses among pews adorned with portraits of his parishioners at St. Patrick's Catholic Church during the coronavirus outbreak Friday, May 22, 2020, in the North Hollywood section of Los Angeles. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill Tourists without masks enjoy the outdoors in at a the Boulder Bay Park in Big Bear, Calif. Friday, May 22, 2020. The mountain destination of Big Bear Lake announced officials would not enforce the governor's orders, arguing it has kept COVID-19 cases manageable while the economy has suffered. AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes Jacob Morden leads a fitness class on a closed street in downtown Indianapolis, Friday, May 22, 2020. The city closed several streets to traffic to accommodate larger outdoor areas for restaurants to provide for social distancing and the gym was able to take advantage of the closure to teach outdoor class. Gym as not yet allowed to open. AP Photo/Michael Conroy Jacob Morden leads a fitness class on a closed street in downtown Indianapolis, Friday, May 22, 2020. The city closed several streets to traffic to accommodate larger outdoor areas for restaurants to provide for social distancing and the gym was able to take advantage of the closure to teach outdoor class. Gym as not yet allowed to open. AP Photo/Michael Conroy Soldiers patrol as city workers deliver boxes of food during a mandatory quarantine ordered by the government amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Santiago, Friday, May 22, 2020. The Chilean government began delivery of 2.5 million boxes of food and cleaning products for vulnerable families. AP Photo/Esteban Felix CORRECTS TO REMOVE REFERENCE THAT DECEASED PERSON DIED FROM COVID-19 - Crematorium workers disinfect their suits after placing a deceased person into an incinerator at the San Nicolas Tolentino Pantheon in the Iztapalapa area of Mexico City, Friday, May 22, 2020. Funeral parlors and crematoriums in Iztapalapa, a borough of 2 million people, say they have seen their work multiplied with the surging number of dead of COVID-19 in the capital's hardest-hit corner by the new coronavirus. AP Photo/Marco Ugarte CORRECTS TO REMOVE THAT DECEASED PERSON IS A COVID-19 VICTIM - A crematorium worker at the San Nicolas Tolentino Pantheon pulls a deceased person from a hearse in the Iztapalapa area of Mexico City, early Friday, May 22, 2020. Funeral parlors and crematoriums in Iztapalapa, a borough of 2 million people, say they have seen their work multiplied with the surging number of dead of COVID-19 in the capital's hardest-hit corner by the new coronavirus. AP Photo/Marco Ugarte APTOPIX_Virus_Outbreak_Peru_79643 Dr. Rosa Lopez comforts her colleague Victor Cuba, an emergency room nurse infected with COVID-19, inside the Guillermo Almenara hospital in Lima, Peru, Friday, May 22, 2020. Despite strict measures to control the virus, this South American nation of 32 million has become one of the countries worst hit by the disease. AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd CORRECTION_Virus_Outbreak_Japan_00387 CORRECTS SLUG: Red tape blocks off some seats in an attempt to promote social distancing at a movie theater which reopened on May 22, in Kyoto, western Japan, Saturday, May 23, 2020. Japan has lifted the coronavirus state of emergency in Osaka and the two neighboring prefectures of Kyoto and Hyogo while keeping the measure in place in the Tokyo region and the northernmost island of Hokkaido. Kyodo News via AP Virus_Outbreak_South_Africa_Daily_Life_59644 Evangelist Mikallo Britow wears a face mask in Sea Point, Cape Town, South Africa Friday, May 22, 2020. With dramatically increased community transmissions, Cape Town has become the center of the new coronavirus outbreak in South Africa and the entire continent. AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht A health care worker attends to a COVID-19 patient inside the intensive care unit at the Guillermo Almenara hospital in Lima, Peru, Friday, May 22, 2020. Despite strict measures to control the virus, this South American nation of 32 million has become one of the countries worst hit by the disease. AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd ( 1 /32) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

BERLIN (AP) — New coronavirus cases dropped to zero in China for the first time Saturday but surged in India and overwhelmed hospitals across Latin America – both in countries lax about lockdowns and those lauded for firm, early confinement. The virus hit a reopened church in Germany and probably a restaurant, too.

The pandemic’s persistence stymied authorities struggling to keep people safe and revive their economies at the same time, disrupting the Memorial Day weekend in the United States and collective celebrations around the Muslim world marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

In countries with weak health care systems, impoverished populations and not enough clean water, fighting the virus is increasingly difficult.

“I’m a mother, if I don’t go out and sell, my children won’t have food to eat. I am obliged to go out and come here to sell the products despite the danger that we are in,” said Nagnouma Kante, a market vendor in Guinea’s capital Conakry.

Turkey imposed its toughest lockdown measures yet starting Saturday for the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of Ramadan, and Yemen’s Houthi rebels urged believers to use masks and stay inside, as authorities try to contain infections at a time usually marked by days of multigenerational feasting and collective prayer.

Elsewhere, many governments are easing restrictions as they face political backlash and historic recessions brought on by the global battle against the virus. In just a few months, the pandemic has killed at least 338,000 people worldwide and infected more than 5.2 million, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

In Germany, which has drawn praise for its handling of the virus, seven people appear to have been infected with the coronavirus at a restaurant in the northwest of the country. It would be the first known such case since restaurants started reopening two weeks ago with varying precautions in each state, including a 2-meter (6½-foot) distance between tables, masks for waiters and an obligation to take the name, address and phone number of guests so that possible infections can be traced.

And in the southwestern city of Frankfurt, a parish leader says that several members of a congregation have tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a church service on May 10. Six are hospitalized, news agency dpa quoted the Evangelical Christian Baptist congregation as saying. The church canceled all gatherings and is now holding services online.

The new infections are not seen as a threat to Germany’s overall virus strategy, and Chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday that the country had “succeeded so far in achieving the aim of preventing our health system being overwhelmed.”

Religious events helped spread the virus early in the pandemic, and resuming gatherings of the faithful is an especially thorny issue.

Mindful of evangelical Christians who are key to his support base ahead of November’s election, U.S. President Donald Trump labeled houses of worship as “essential” and called on governors to let them reopen this weekend.

France allowed religious services to resume starting Saturday after a legal challenge to the government’s ban on gatherings in places of worship.

One of the world’s major pilgrimage sites is reopening Sunday: the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem, built on the site where Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and resurrected.

Latin America is the latest epicenter of the virus, and experts note the limits of government action in a region where millions have informal jobs and many police forces are weak or corrupt and unable to enforce restrictions.

Brazil and Mexico reported record numbers of infections and deaths almost daily this week, fueling criticism of their presidents for limited lockdowns. But infections also rose and intensive-care units were swamped in Peru, Chile and Ecuador, all countries lauded for imposing early and aggressive business shutdowns and quarantines.

In the U.S., some regions are opening more quickly than others, despite pressure from Trump to move faster. California is preparing its wineries for visitors next week, and Las Vegas casinos could reopen as soon as June 4.

As Americans honor their military on the long Memorial Day weekend, some families plan to visit beaches or national parks for the first time since the virus hit. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt is scheduled to visit the Grand Canyon on Saturday, and the White House coronavirus task force offered guidance on how to designate utensils at picnics or mark tennis balls to enjoy Memorial Day outings safely.

The U.S. has been the hardest-hit country, with more than 96,000 deaths among 1.6 million confirmed cases, followed by Russia and Brazil, according to the Johns Hopkins count.

One sign of hope emerged Saturday: China, where the outbreak began late last year, reported no new confirmed cases for the first time.

As Japan reopens, guidelines were released Saturday for bar hostesses and other nightlife workers to wear masks, gargle every 30 minutes and disinfect karaoke microphones after each use. South Korea reopened then shut down thousands of clubs after more than 200 recent infections were linked to clubgoers in Seoul.

Concerns are rising in India, where new cases showed another record jump Saturday, topping 6,000 for a second consecutive day as a two-month lockdown has eased. States with relatively few cases have seen spikes in recent days as residents, including migrant workers traveling on special trains, have returned home.

While some countries are facing a second wave of infections, badly hit Russia is still struggling with its first.

“I just want to be in silence for a couple of days. I would like to go somewhere in the mountains where there is no cell phone signal, so I can sit quietly and have some air,” said Dr. Osman Osmanov, an intensive care physician at the end of yet another long shift in Moscow, the epicenter of Russia’s outbreak.

“We’re just hoping that soon it will all end, we will win and it will all be fine.”

Charlton reported from Paris and Kageyama from Tokyo.

Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

