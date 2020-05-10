Mom’s coronavirus recovery makes Mother’s Day special

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Mother’s Day weekend is taking on a special meeting for an administrator at Johns Hopkins University…

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Mother’s Day weekend is taking on a special meeting for an administrator at Johns Hopkins University after the physicians there helped her mom recover from the coronavirus.

Tye Clark, administrative services manager of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Hospitalist Program, recently had to turn to the team she manages in order to save her mother’s life when she fell ill to the new coronavirus.

Clark’s mother, Miriam Clark of Newark, New Jersey, couldn’t get tested in her hometown so her daughter drove up to New Jersey and brought her to Hopkins.

Mom recovered after a 10-day hospital stay last month.

