Grocery workers’ union calls for extension of hazard pay

BALTIMORE — A union chapter that represents workers at Giant Food stores is calling for the grocer to extend hazard pay and maintain coronavirus safety measures.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Giant plans to cancel its 10% “recognition pay” on May 30. The pay has been in place since mid-March.

A Giant spokeswoman said that grocery stores are no longer among the only businesses open and are transitioning to a new normal.

The company said it will offer one-time bonuses in July 1. Two locals of United Food & Commercial Workers say Giant should extend the temporary pay increase until the pandemic ends.

They argue that workers took extra risks during the pandemic and continue to do so while no vaccine is available.

