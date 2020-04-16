Shipyard moves to 2 shifts in effort to reduce virus spread

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Officials said a Virginia shipbuilding company will start running two shifts instead of three in…

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Officials said a Virginia shipbuilding company will start running two shifts instead of three in an effort to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

Newport News Shipbuilding announced the shift change Wednesday. Spokesman Duane Bourne said the change doesn’t involve layoffs and will take effect on May 4.

The shipyard is also extending its liberal leave policy until May 18.

Shipyard President Jennifer Boykin said the policy change was a safety measure to lessen “close personal contact” with workers, which would make social-distancing easier while continuing to run operations.

The Daily Press reported that a total of 23 people working at the shipyard have the coronavirus and are now in quarantine.

