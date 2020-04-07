Home » Coronavirus » Delaware reports first virus…

Delaware reports first virus case involving prison inmate

The Associated Press

April 7, 2020, 7:42 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials are reporting the first coronavirus involving a prison inmate.

The Department of Correction said Tuesday that the inmate at the state’s maximum-security prison was tested Monday after registering a fever and was moved to the infirmary.

Officials said the inmate is over the age of 60 and is being treated in a negative pressure isolation room.

A second inmate from the same housing unit also registered a fever Tuesday was being treated in isolation in the infirmary.  Public health officials say more than 920 people have contracted the virus. Sixteen have died.

