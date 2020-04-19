Home » Coronavirus » Delaware reports 3 more…

Delaware reports 3 more virus deaths at state facilities

The Associated Press

April 19, 2020, 5:07 PM

DOVER, Del. — Delaware officials are reporting three more coronavirus-related deaths at the state’s 24/7 care facilities.

The three deaths reported Sunday are in addition to a previously reported death April 14 of a 57-year-old man at Governor Bacon Health Center in Delaware City.

The Delaware State News reported that the new deaths include a 72-year-old woman at Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill in Smyrna who died Friday and an 81-year-old woman from the same facility who died Saturday.

In addition, an 82-year-old woman at Delaware Psychiatric Center near New Castle died Saturday.

