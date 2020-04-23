Delaware has no plans to speed up release of inmates

DOVER, Del. — Prison officials in Delaware say they have no plans to expedite the release of inmates because of…

DOVER, Del. — Prison officials in Delaware say they have no plans to expedite the release of inmates because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Delaware State News reported Wednesday that Department of Correction facilities are operating at less than 75% capacity.

The department said that COVID-19 has largely been limited to a minimum security housing unit at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center.

Officials said there is ample space to handle more cases. DOC Commissioner Claire DeMatteis expressed concerns about where inmates would go if they were released and the fact that there is still a risk to exposure on the outside as well.

