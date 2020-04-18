Coronavirus cases in Delaware now top 2,500

DOVER, Del. (AP) — More than 200 new coronavirus cases in Delaware have tipped the statewide total above 2,500 since…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — More than 200 new coronavirus cases in Delaware have tipped the statewide total above 2,500 since the virus first arrived in the state.

New numbers reported by the state Saturday show positive cases increased from more than 2,300 Friday to more than 2,500 on Saturday.

The death toll in the state increased from 61 to 67. Hospitalizations increased from about 225 to about 250.

Delawareans have been under a stay-at-home order since March 22. Those restrictions are currently scheduled to remain in place through May 15.

