Suddenly empty public spaces, playgrounds across the world have fallen silent and abandoned due to the coronavirus pandemic. See photos.

Virus_Outbreak_Empty_Playgrounds_Photo_Gallery_39201 A man sleeps on a bench at a deserted playground amid a nationwide quarantine to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos Virus_Outbreak_Empty_Playgrounds_Photo_Gallery_54760 People walks past a fenced-off, empty playground in Overpeck County Park in Leonia, N.J., March 19, 2020. AP Photo/Seth Wenig Virus_Outbreak_Empty_Playgrounds_Photo_Gallery_44659 A playground toy at Tel Aviv's beachfront is wrapped in tape to prevent public access during the coronavirus March 19, 2020. AP Photo/Oded Balilty Virus_Outbreak_Empty_Playgrounds_Photo_Gallery_00108 A playground sits deserted backdropped by a mural featuring children with a message that reads in Spanish: "That the brightness in your eyes not be lost," amid a nationwide quarantine to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, in Caracas, Venezuela, April 7, 2020. AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos Virus_Outbreak_Empty_Playgrounds_Photo_Gallery_00575 Playground equipment is wrapped in crime scene tape to prevent its use as part of the effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in St. Louis. AP Photo/Jeff Roberson Virus_Outbreak_Empty_Playgrounds_Photo_Gallery_78289 This photo shows an empty playground in Mumbai, India, March 22, 2020. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool Virus_Outbreak_Empty_Playgrounds_Photo_Gallery_16600 A swing set at a public playground area is closed with security tape that reads in Spanish "Danger," as precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus, in Santiago, Chile, March 26, 2020. AP Photo/Esteban Felix Virus_Outbreak_Empty_Playgrounds_Photo_Gallery_18554 A children's playground is seen in "Ahia Dulce" beach, during a lockdown due to the coronavirus, in Lima, Peru, Monday, April 6, 2020. AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd Virus_Outbreak_Empty_Playgrounds_Photo_Gallery_58972 A sign with corrected spelling, tells visitors the playground at the Community Park is closed until further notice due to COVID-19, March 27, 2020, in Zelienople, Pa. AP Photo/Keith Srakocic Virus_Outbreak_Empty_Playgrounds_Photo_Gallery_40358 A playground covered in snow is closed at Normafa during during the coronavirus in Budapest, Hungary, March 23, 2020. Marton Monus/MTI via AP Virus_Outbreak_Empty_Playgrounds_Photo_Gallery_89501 Empty swings sit idle in a park as families stay home amid a government ordered quarantine to help contain the spread of the coronavirus in Asuncion, Paraguay, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. AP Photo/Jorge Saenz Virus_Outbreak_Empty_Playgrounds_Photo_Gallery_62561 A caution tape cordons off an empty children's playground with an Orthodox church seen in the background, officially closed for parishioners according to the order of the city authorities due to coronavirus, in Moscow, Russia, April 18, 2020. AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Virus_Outbreak_Empty_Playgrounds_Photo_Gallery_13815 Children's playground toys are closed off as a deterrent to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in Hong Kong, March 29, 2020. AP Photo/Kin Cheung ( 1 /13) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

NEW YORK (AP) — Instead of joyful peals of laughter from children, one hears only the chirping of birds, or perhaps a lone car rumbling past on the street.

Like other suddenly empty public spaces, playgrounds across the world have fallen silent and abandoned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From Moscow to Mumbai, jungle gyms and sandboxes lie lonely and unused behind caution tape, temporary fencing and signs announcing closures.

In Caracas, Venezuela, a man sleeps on a bench that in better times might be used by a parent watching a little one run about with her friends.

In Budapest, Hungary, a playground encircled by a strip of yellow plastic is blanketed in undisturbed snow from an early-spring storm.

And in Santiago, Chile, swing chains are knotted together to keep them from being used.

Children are believed to play a significant role in transmitting the virus, even if they rarely fall ill.

In hard-hit Spain, kids have even been under a total confinement order for many weeks, though the government is allowing them outside for brief periods each day beginning April 27 as the country slowly begins emerging from lockdown.

There and elsewhere, it will be a while longer before playgrounds are once again places of laughter and mirth.

