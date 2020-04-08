Home » Coronavirus » 8 Capitol police test…

8 Capitol police test positive for coronavirus

CNN

April 9, 2020, 1:16 PM

Eight US Capitol Police personnel have informed the department that they have tested positive for coronavirus in the past three weeks.

“The health and well-being of USCP employees is the Department’s top priority,” spokeswoman Eva Malecki told CNN on Thursday. “We are implementing a number of proactive measures to respond to the pandemic.”

The Capitol Police Department has adapted what they are calling a “progressive staffing posture” aimed at preserving employee health.

They have issued personal protective equipment to all police officers, have enhanced agency-wide telework capabilities, and are providing the option of temporary lodging for on-duty officers and civilian employees to address concerns about the potential of community transmission to family members.

The department is also delivering daily box luncheon to on-duty officers and civilian employees to help employees practice responsible social distancing while on duty.

In addition, Capitol Police sworn personnel who are exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19 may receive priority testing.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

