8 Capitol police test positive for coronavirus

Eight US Capitol Police personnel have informed the department that they have tested positive for coronavirus in the past three weeks.

“The health and well-being of USCP employees is the Department’s top priority,” spokeswoman Eva Malecki told CNN on Thursday. “We are implementing a number of proactive measures to respond to the pandemic.”

The Capitol Police Department has adapted what they are calling a “progressive staffing posture” aimed at preserving employee health.

They have issued personal protective equipment to all police officers, have enhanced agency-wide telework capabilities, and are providing the option of temporary lodging for on-duty officers and civilian employees to address concerns about the potential of community transmission to family members.

The department is also delivering daily box luncheon to on-duty officers and civilian employees to help employees practice responsible social distancing while on duty.

In addition, Capitol Police sworn personnel who are exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19 may receive priority testing.