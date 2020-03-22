WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky becomes first US senator to test positive for coronavirus.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
March 22, 2020, 1:44 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky becomes first US senator to test positive for coronavirus.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.