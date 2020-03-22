Home » Coronavirus » Republican Rand Paul of…

Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky becomes first US senator to test positive for coronavirus

The Associated Press

March 22, 2020, 1:44 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky becomes first US senator to test positive for coronavirus.

