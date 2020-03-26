More people are applying for foster pets amid outbreak

Animal rescue organizations are reporting a large uptick in interested foster parents over the past month, especially in hard-hit areas like New York City.

It seems people around the country aren’t just stocking up on toilet paper and frozen food amid the coronavirus pandemic, many are also taking home a new foster pet. Animal rescue organizations are reporting a large uptick in interested foster parents over the past month, especially in hard-hit areas like New York City.

Best Friends Animal Society, a nationwide nonprofit that operates adoption centers across the country, has experienced a “surge” of foster applications for the pets in its care, according to CEO Julie Castle.

“I think people are gravitating towards pets during this time of uncertainty because they can serve as a source of comfort,” Castle told CBS News. “The companionship of pets has been shown to reduce stress and lower anxiety, helping people to feel calmer and more secure when the news from the outside world is distressing.”

The non-profit’s adoption center in Salt Lake City received 350 new applications in just one week. In Los Angeles, the organization is “getting hundreds of requests” and workers are now referring people to local shelters. The organization’s New York City shelter is closed. All 23 of the pets have found foster homes.

Castle said website traffic increased by 240% with new visitors during the week of March 16-22, adding that the foster page received more hits than the homepage.

“Fostering has taken off at our centers and across the country, but we need to look into permanent solutions for these pets,” Castle said. “If you’re home and looking for something to do, maybe put off writing that novel for another few years and introduce a new pet to your family.”

While more pets are being placed in foster homes, Yohannan said America is certainly not “running out” of pets in need and many animals are still in shelters. “Sadly, we do not see the United States running out of animals to foster,” she said. “The more people who open up their homes to fostering, the more animals we can rescue and put in their place.”

